Video: Huge moment for Everton as in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses a great chance vs Chelsea

Although Chelsea are 2-0 up and in complete control of this game, an Everton goal would suddenly make things interesting again.

The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti has brought some incredible form out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the forward getting five goals in his last six Premier League games.

As a result, you would have fancied him to drag his team back into this game as he ran through against the goalkeeper, but the finish was poor:

Either he’s not confident or just doesn’t catch it properly, but he skews it well wide. You can also see from his reaction that he knows it was a massive chance, so the Everton fans will be hoping that doesn’t play on his mind when the next one comes along.