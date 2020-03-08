With bragging rights up for grabs in the Manchester derby, Scott McTominay provided a magnificent end to proceedings after another howler by Manchester City keeper, Ederson.
Deep into injury time and with the United faithful begging referee, Mike Dean, to blow for full-time, Ederson’s ill-judged throw landed at the feet of the marauding McTominay.
Without a moment’s hesitation, the midfielder unleashed a curling 40-yard shot which went found its way into the empty net, sparking pandemonium in the stands and on the United bench.
What. A. FINISH! ?
First time from Scott McTominay with Ederson off his line and that’s the Manchester Derby wrapped up for United!#OptusSport #PL #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/l5j0FZCFLh
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 8, 2020