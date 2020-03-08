With bragging rights up for grabs in the Manchester derby, Scott McTominay provided a magnificent end to proceedings after another howler by Manchester City keeper, Ederson.

Deep into injury time and with the United faithful begging referee, Mike Dean, to blow for full-time, Ederson’s ill-judged throw landed at the feet of the marauding McTominay.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the midfielder unleashed a curling 40-yard shot which went found its way into the empty net, sparking pandemonium in the stands and on the United bench.