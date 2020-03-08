We all knew that Roy Keane is a man who will never be afraid to speak his mind, but it seems he’s been even more vocal than usual when dishing out the criticism.

It’s not clear exactly how strong his daughter is, but you have to think he did not mean this in a positive way when talking about Liverpool’s Adam Lallana:

?”Everton will be tougher than Liverpool, Lallana was in midfield and my daughters probably stronger” Roy Keane ??? pic.twitter.com/TZaUHy62Wx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 8, 2020

It turns out he was miles off when talking about Everton being a tougher test with Chelsea currently beating The Toffees 4-0, but this may be the most damning indictment yet of Adam Lallana.

The laughter in the background from his fellow pundits also shows how unexpected that comment was too.