Video: Pedro makes it 2-0 to Chelsea after finishing from a fantastic first-time Ross Barkley pass

Chelsea FC Everton FC
With Carlo Ancelotti getting Everton going again and returning to his former home, this looked like a potentially tough fixture for Chelsea.

They’ve managed to take control of this game with two early goals, Mason Mount struck first with a glorious turn and finish, while Ross Barkley continues to push for a regular role after showing his class to set up Pedro here:

It’s a great ball from Barkley to take the whole defence out of the game, but the Spaniard still has lots to do but keeps his nerve and rifles it in at the near post.

Barkley played very well against Liverpool last week and is finally starting to look like he could be a consistent player under Frank Lampard, so it will be interesting to see him get a run of games to show what he can do.

