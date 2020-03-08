Video: Pedro makes it 2-0 to Chelsea after finishing from a fantastic first-time Ross Barkley pass

With Carlo Ancelotti getting Everton going again and returning to his former home, this looked like a potentially tough fixture for Chelsea.

They’ve managed to take control of this game with two early goals, Mason Mount struck first with a glorious turn and finish, while Ross Barkley continues to push for a regular role after showing his class to set up Pedro here:

Beautiful ball from Barkley and Pedro does the rest! ? That’s the Spaniard’s first Premier League goal for over a year! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #CHEEVE here: https://t.co/JelZyWqE5t

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/3DS8UYTz0Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2020

It’s a great ball from Barkley to take the whole defence out of the game, but the Spaniard still has lots to do but keeps his nerve and rifles it in at the near post.

Barkley played very well against Liverpool last week and is finally starting to look like he could be a consistent player under Frank Lampard, so it will be interesting to see him get a run of games to show what he can do.