Menu

Video: Rash Harry Maguire completely done by cheeky Aguero nutmeg

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester derbies are almost always high octane affairs with no quarter asked or given by either side.

At Old Trafford on Sunday, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero put a marker down early in the game with a cheeky piece of skill against Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

As the United captain slid in for a tackle on the edge of the area, the Argentinian simply put the ball between his legs and left him for dead.

More Stories / Latest News

Though the subsequent play came to nothing, the skill was surely appreciated by the travelling support.

More Stories Harry Maguire Sergio Aguero