Video: Sidnei’s stunning effort put Betis in front as Real Madrid stop playing to await ref’s decision

There’s a very good reason that the old cliche of “play to the whistle” exists, and this is a wonderful example.
It does look like Betis are due a penalty after a foul in the box. If you look at the Real players, they all stop and turn to look at the referee as they await his decision.
Fortunately for the home team, Sidnei didn’t hang around and simply thundered a stunning effort into the top corner:
? SIDNEI WITH A SCREAMER!
?? An incredible hit from the Betis defender puts the home side 1-0 up against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/ke6wDjSdtk
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 8, 2020
It’s madness from Real because it’s such a guilty reaction that it would almost make the ref’s mind up for him, but they need to deal with the immediate threat before worrying about that.