Menu

Video: Sidnei’s stunning effort put Betis in front as Real Madrid stop playing to await ref’s decision

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

There’s a very good reason that the old cliche of “play to the whistle” exists, and this is a wonderful example.

It does look like Betis are due a penalty after a foul in the box. If you look at the Real players, they all stop and turn to look at the referee as they await his decision.

READ MORE: Opinion: Three signings who would transform Man United into title contenders next season

Fortunately for the home team, Sidnei didn’t hang around and simply thundered a stunning effort into the top corner:

It’s madness from Real because it’s such a guilty reaction that it would almost make the ref’s mind up for him, but they need to deal with the immediate threat before worrying about that.

More Stories Sidnei