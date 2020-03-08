Having just missed a chance for Manchester United, Anthony Martial made up for it by slamming a volley home from Bruno Fernandes’ inventive free-kick.
The Portuguese lifted the dead ball over Sergio Aguero, and with the Frenchman already in full flight, he connected perfectly with the ball to beat Ederson at his near post.
Perhaps the goalkeeper could’ve done better, but there’s no taking away from the quality of the strike, one which raised the decibel levels at Old Trafford.
MARTIAL 1-0 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/A9hyz1imnB
— THE POWER MUFC (@EamonnPower23) March 8, 2020
What a howler from Ederson! ?
Martial gives #MUFC the lead after volleying home Fernandes’ clever free-kick, but Ederson should have saved it!
? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
? Follow #MUNMCI here: https://t.co/4fE0H2P2zE
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/d2MB2vHbQK
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2020
FIRST BLOOD TO UNITED! ?
A brilliantly cheeky free kick from Bruno Fernandes finds Anthony Martial! ?#OptusSport #PL #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/AbyGmKlF5e
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 8, 2020