Having just missed a chance for Manchester United, Anthony Martial made up for it by slamming a volley home from Bruno Fernandes’ inventive free-kick.

The Portuguese lifted the dead ball over Sergio Aguero, and with the Frenchman already in full flight, he connected perfectly with the ball to beat Ederson at his near post.

Perhaps the goalkeeper could’ve done better, but there’s no taking away from the quality of the strike, one which raised the decibel levels at Old Trafford.

