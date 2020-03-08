Menu

Video – Superb Martial volley from clever Bruno free-kick catches Man City cold in the derby

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Having just missed a chance for Manchester United, Anthony Martial made up for it by slamming a volley home from Bruno Fernandes’ inventive free-kick.

The Portuguese lifted the dead ball over Sergio Aguero, and with the Frenchman already in full flight, he connected perfectly with the ball to beat Ederson at his near post.

More Stories / Latest News

Perhaps the goalkeeper could’ve done better, but there’s no taking away from the quality of the strike, one which raised the decibel levels at Old Trafford.

More Stories Anthony Martial Bruno Fernandes ederson Sergio Aguero