Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows his class to swivel and finish to give AC Milan hope vs Genoa

It’s been bizarre seeing AC Milan play at home with no crowd, it means you can hear every shout and it gives a much better insight into a player’s temper as the game goes on.

It’s been a frustrating afternoon for Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic which can clearly be seen in his body language, but he’s manged to step up and bring it back to 2-1:

The Genoa players are desperately trying to appeal for a handball but it hits one of their own players, so there was no reason for the goal not to stand.

Milan have looked threatening without any real end product, but this could be the boost they need to take something from the game.