Wayne Rooney reportedly likened Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January and has had a good start to his spell so far, netting three goals while providing two assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes started in United’s FA Cup encounter against Derby County in Pride Park Stadium and produced a pretty fine performance before being subbed off in the 67th minute to make way for Andreas Pereira. Club legend Rooney who was playing for the Rams, praised the 25-year-old and likened him to another Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

As quoted by the Sun, a source said: “Wayne loved being back on the pitch against United. He loves the club. He told the players they were a very, very good team and that they will only get better now ­Fernandes has signed for them.

“Wayne thought it was hard to get close to him at times and his performance reminded him of the way Paul Scholes played. Some of the players told him they are really excited Bruno is there. They said he has brought a buzz back around the club.”

Fernandes has so far done really for United and his addition brings a lot to the team in terms of creativity and leadership. The Portuguese international has the capability to become an important player for the club and one of the best in his position.

Fernandes still has a very long way to go to be considered in the same league as Scholes but if he stays at Old Trafford for a while and maintains his consistency, the 25-year-old stands a chance of being the kind of player the former England international was to Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably start him against Manchester City today and he will be expected to produce a fine display in what is a big game for the Red Devils.