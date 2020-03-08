Video: Willian powers in brilliant effort for Chelsea vs Everton

Willian scored with a powerful effort to make it Chelsea 3-0 Everton in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as the Brazil international rifles it in from outside the penalty area as the Blues continue to dominate the Toffees this afternoon.

Pictures courtesy of Mio Stadium

An absolute TRACER BULLET of a strike from Willian! ? Everton are getting smashed by Chelsea tonight ?#OptusSport #PL #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/MAYhB5XODr — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 8, 2020

Chelsea fans will be delighted to see this kind of performance from Willian, and it will be interesting to see how it affects his current contract situation.

The 31-year-old is nearing the end of his current deal so could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer.