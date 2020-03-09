Atletico Madrid plot strategy to deny Liverpool another magical Euro night at Anfield

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie this week, and the visitors have a plan to prevail.

The Spanish giants secured a 1-0 advantage in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, as they defended resolutely after taking an early lead through Saul Niguez.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have slipped up against Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively since, while they had to battle back from being behind ahead Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

In turn, they have stuttered slightly in recent weeks, but given their ability to create magical moments on European nights at their fortress of a stadium, many are backing them to turn things around against Atleti on Wednesday night.

However, according to Marca, as re-reported by the Daily Star, the La Liga outfit have a plan to finish the job against Liverpool and quieten the home crowd as they look to create an atmosphere on Merseyside.

It’s suggested that boosted by the options of having the likes of Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix available, Atleti will look to try and take advantage of weaknesses in Liverpool’s defence and adopt a more attacking approach.

With that in mind, it suggests that they will try to be more active rather than trying to sit back and protect their lead, as they’ll know from seeing Barcelona capitulate at Anfield just last season that that strategy might not end in success.

It’s one thing planning for it and another entirely to put it into practice on the pitch under pressure. In turn, Diego Simeone will have to have major trust in his players if they are to adopt a more attacking approach to try and grab an away goal and put all the pressure on Liverpool to respond.

Liverpool’s recent form perhaps suggests that it could be the right plan, but if Atletico don’t get it right, they could leave themselves exposed to becoming the latest victims in a comeback story in the Champions League involving the soon-to-be Premier League champions.