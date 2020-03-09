Barcelona confident superstar will sign new contract amid links to Chelsea

According to Sport, Barcelona are confident that they can tie down superstar stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a new contract, despite links to Chelsea.

A report from the Daily Express noted that Chelsea see the German as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sport claim that Ter Stegen has no plans to leave the Catalan giants amid the rumours, the Germany international’s current contract expires in 2022.

The report adds that the Blaugrana are hoping to tie the 27-year-old down to a new deal that runs until 2024. The La Liga champions have already held several talks with the player’s representatives.

Sport report that that the only stumbling block in negotiations right now is Ter Stegen’s wage demands.

The world class shot-stopper rightfully wants to become one of the highest-paid players at the club, but Barcelona already have several stars tied down to big-money contracts.

The Nou Camp outfit are hoping to secure a new contract for the superstar that would star from next season.

Ter Stegen has certainly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world since his move to Catalonia five-and-a-half-years ago.

You could even make the case that the stopper is the club’s most important player – behind Lionel Messi of course.