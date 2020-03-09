Concern for Real Madrid as key figure could miss crunch Man City clash after injury blow

Real Madrid could reportedly be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for their showdown with Man City in the Champions League.

It’s been a topsy-turvy fortnight or so for Los Blancos, from the highs of securing a win in El Clasico over rivals Barcelona to losing to Levante, Man City and Real Betis to leave their La Liga title hopes and Champions League push in the balance.

With a decisive week ahead, the last thing that Zinedine Zidane needed was an injury blow to weaken their position, but unfortunately for the Real Madrid boss, that appears to be exactly what he has been dealt following the clash with Betis.

According to AS, Courtois is now a doubt for the upcoming games against Eibar this Friday night and then the trip to Man City in the Champions League next Tuesday night after picking up an injury.

The Spanish giants are looking to overturn a 2-1 defeat from the first leg of their round-of-16 tie after a disappointing defeat at the Bernabeu, and so they’ll need to keep things tight at the back to give themselves a chance to grab two away goals at the Etihad.

Losing Courtois, if he is indeed ruled out officially closer to the game, would be a huge blow to their hopes of doing that, and so it remains to be seen if the Belgian international can make significant progress in the coming days to suggest to the medical staff that he can recover in time.

It’s noted by AS that he will undergo tests on Tuesday but the expectation is that he could miss the next two games, and given his form this season, that will be a huge blow for Real Madrid and their hopes of staying within striking distance of title rivals Barcelona and overturning their deficit against City.