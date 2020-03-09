Emre Can has explained why he didn’t hesitate to snub a transfer to Manchester United this January despite having an offer on the table from Old Trafford.

The Germany international left Juventus for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund this winter, and says in a rather brutal fashion that he didn’t even take a second to consider joining Man Utd due to his Liverpool connections.

“I had three proposals in the Premier League, including one from Manchester United, but I did not think about it for a second because of my past in Liverpool,” he told Kicker.

Can spent four years on the books at Anfield before joining Juventus on a free transfer, and it would have been good to see this fine player back in the Premier League for a second spell.

However, it’s clear Can’s time with Liverpool still means a lot to him and that means any future move to United seems to be out of the question.

Still, Red Devils fans probably won’t be too bothered as their club instead moved to sign Bruno Fernandes to strengthen their midfield this January, and he’s settled in brilliantly.

Can, meanwhile, was loaned out to Dortmund after failing to make much of an impact during his time in Turin, so might’ve been a risky signing anyway.