Exit touted: Juventus stalwart linked with departure this summer

Juventus could reportedly green light an exit for midfield stalwart Miralem Pjanic this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain touted as an interested party.

The 29-year-old has been an influential figure for the Turin giants since he joined them from Roma in 2016, as he has gone on make 167 appearances for the club.

In that time, he’s bagged 22 goals and 36 assists, and coupled with his technical quality, composure and ability to dictate the tempo of a game in the heart of the midfield, he has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure for the Bianconeri.

However, that could be set to change this summer, as Calciomercato report that the Bosnian international could be open to a move to PSG and that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been monitoring him for some time.

The key change now though is that Juve could be open to an exit as after Rodrigo Bentancur stepped in for Pjanic against Inter and impressed, the experienced midfielder could now be deemed surplus to requirements and so a summer exit can’t be ruled out.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for an exit to materialise, but there seem to be genuine question marks hanging over Pjanic’s stint in Turin, regardless of how crucial he has been in their more recent success domestically.