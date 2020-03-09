Fabian Ruiz Liverpool transfer eyed as Napoli set affordable asking price

Fabian Ruiz Liverpool transfer rumours are emerging once again following recent claims that the Reds had opened talks over signing the Napoli star.

Ruiz has shone in Serie A and could be a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as they look to build on their tremendous rise in the last couple of years.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool remain in contention to sign the talented 23-year-old, but Bayern Munich have also joined the running for his signature.

The report claims the Ruiz Liverpool transfer could cost around £70million, which should be perfectly affordable for the Merseyside giants.

LFC have recently splashed out on big-money signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and it seems clear Ruiz could be another worthwhile addition to the squad.

Despite their dominance this season, Liverpool have occasionally been found out for their lack of creativity from midfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum perhaps lacking that cutting edge and ability to create clear cut chances.

Ruiz could be an upgrade in that sense so fans will hope their club can remain strong contenders for this smart potential deal.