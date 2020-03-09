Floyd Mayweather opens door to buying Newcastle Utd during trip to Tyneside

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he’d be open to a discussion about a takeover of Newcastle Utd on his trip to Tyneside.

The 43-year-old is currently on a personal tour and stopped off in Newcastle on Saturday night to discuss his glittering and illustrious career in the ring.

Having built a huge fortune through his fights and other deals outside of the squared circle, the American certainly isn’t short of money as he isn’t shy in flashing his wealth on social media and also discussing it.

When asked about previous reports of interest in buying the Magpies, Mayweather didn’t shut the idea down. Whether that was him pandering to the crowd in attendance or being serious, remains to be seen.

“In the US we call it soccer but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun. “If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know.”

It’s suggested that Mayweather’s personal fortune is in excess of £700m, while recent talks with a Saudi Arabian group regarding a takeover is said to have centred around a £340m valuation of the Premier League club.

Time will tell if Mayweather emerges as a genuine option for Mike Ashley to sell the club, but given he’s living a comfortable life Stateside with money still coming in despite hanging up his gloves, albeit he could return at any point and cash in with another fight, it’s difficult to see him sitting in the stands at St. James’ Park cheering on Steve Bruce and his players any time soon…