Man Utd CLEARED to complete Kai Havertz transfer for just £78million

Manchester United can reportedly clinch the Kai Havertz transfer for just £78million this summer as Bayer Leverkusen prepare to lose the Germany international to an elite club.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga in recent times, showing precisely why he’s become regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

Havertz could be a great fit at Man Utd FC, and the latest from Don Balon is that Leverkusen are gearing up to lose him for around £78m this summer.

Other top clubs could be in the running as well, with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid also linked as admirers of his in recent times.

United, however, may be prepared for a big sale themselves this summer as Paul Pogba’s future remains in some doubt.

The Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes in January but could perhaps do with another quality addition in that area of the pitch if Pogba leaves at the end of the season.

Havertz looks an ideal fit to slot in alongside Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay in an ever-improving MUFC midfield.

And at £78m United will surely see this as a perfectly affordable and realistic transfer deal that could go a long way to getting them back to being serious title contenders.