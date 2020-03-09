Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid, with the Blues identifying two potential replacements for him in goal this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Kepa’s potential move to the Bernabeu could open the door for Chelsea to raid Manchester United for promising young shot-stopper Dean Henderson, who has shone on loan at Sheffield United this season.

A report from the Daily Express adds that Chelsea could also look to Barcelona ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as another option to replace Kepa between the sticks.

Either way, the west Londoners would probably do well to bring one of those players in, with Kepa recently losing the faith of manager Frank Lampard.

The Spain international sat out a few games as Willy Caballero got the nod instead, though he’s recently impressed upon returning to the team for wins over Liverpool and Everton.

It’s easy to see, however, why Chelsea might be keen to capitalise on interest from Real Madrid and bring in a better long-term option.

Henderson seems ideal for CFC after showing himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and it would be an added bonus for the club to raid one of their main rivals for such a top prospect.

Red Devils fans may, however, be hoping Henderson is in with a shot of the number one spot at Old Trafford next season after David de Gea’s recent dip in form.