Liverpool could make surprise Timo Werner transfer decision

Liverpool could reportedly make the surprise decision to seal the transfer of Timo Werner this summer before loaning him back to RB Leipzig for next season.

This is according to the latest speculation on Werner’s future in German outlet Bild, as translated by Goal’s Bundesliga reporter Ronan Murphy in the tweet below…

This would be a rather surprising way for Liverpool to do a deal for Werner, who has been one of Europe’s top forwards so far this season.

The Germany international surely looks ready now to make the step up to a bigger club, and looks an ideal addition to this Reds squad, even if Jurgen Klopp perhaps doesn’t look in the most urgent need of more attacking players.

Some recent results have been disappointing for LFC, however, and it’s important that they continue to improve, rather than expecting what’s worked this season and last to carry on bringing results.

Werner’s arrival could be useful to provide more of a goal threat up front than Roberto Firmino, who could then move into a more creative role behind the main front players.

Liverpool wouldn’t gain a huge amount from Werner spending another season in the Bundesliga, so it will be interesting to see if they do go through with this surprise potential plan.