Video: Harry Maguire’s EPIC celebration with Man United fans after second goal vs City

Harry Maguire really enjoyed that win over Manchester City yesterday as he passionately celebrated Scott McTominay’s goal with Manchester United’s fans.

Watch below as Red Devils fans love the sheer, raw emotion from their captain as McTominay’s goal made yesterday’s Manchester Derby victory safe.

It’s the first time in ten years that United have done the league double over City, and Maguire seemed to particularly enjoy it.

It’s worth remembering the England international was also strongly linked as a transfer target for City in the summer before he eventually swapped Leicester for United.