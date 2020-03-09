Menu

“Going to be a madness” – These Man United fans can’t wait to see Bruno Fernandes link up with injured duo

Loads of Manchester United fans are making the same point about new signing Bruno Fernandes after another impressive performance for the club in the 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Fernandes has been a real hit with his classy midfield displays since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and he also showed he’s got a bit of attitude about him too by shushing Pep Guardiola during the Manchester Derby.

Red Devils fans are now speculating about how good things might have been for them if they had Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fit too, with both these key players missing large chunks of the season.

Pogba has barely played at all this term, while Rashford was in fine form before his injury and is yet to play alongside Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Unsurprisingly, these Man Utd supporters can’t wait to see all three players on the pitch together at the same time, and it does look on paper to be a pretty frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League…

