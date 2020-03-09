Manchester United look to have been given a major boost regarding the future of young Dutch winger Tahith Chong.

Despite the 20-year-old nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and recently being linked with a move away, it now seems increasingly like he’s set to stay where he is.

Chong’s agent has admitted it now looks like the Netherlands Under-21 international has decided to snub other offers and pen a new deal with United.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, his agent Erkan Alkan said: “There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs, but Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith.

“He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands.”

This positive update for MUFC comes following another report today that suggested the club were confident they could still keep hold of Chong.

According to the Sun, United felt they could still persuade the youngster to stay despite some interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

These quotes from the player’s agent now suggests Man Utd were justified in believing they could secure his future, and fans will now hope he can deliver on his obvious potential in the future.