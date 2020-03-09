Menu

Video: Man United ace Odion Ighalo effortlessly brings down long ball from David de Gea with sublime touch

Manchester United FC
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is proving a very successful loan signing indeed, and not just because of his goals.

The Nigerian was no doubt brought in with the view of being a low-cost, low-risk and short-term solution to United’s lack of options up front, but he’s quickly established himself as a real cult hero at Old Trafford.

And as well as that, he’s shown he can really play too, with this clip above showing his sublime first touch from a long ball down the field from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Man Utd fans were dubbing Ighalo the Nigerian R9 last week, and skill like this shows they might not be so wide of the mark!

