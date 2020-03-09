Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has reportedly opened up about his future plans to his team-mates at loan club Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old has shone on loan with the Blades this season and looks like he could be a decent shout for the number one spot at Old Trafford next season as David de Gea struggles with a dip in form.

However, Chelsea are also on the lookout for a new ‘keeper and Henderson has been linked as a target for the Blues ahead of the summer, according to the Daily Star.

As for the player himself, he’s apparently assured his Sheffield United team-mates that he plans to return to Bramall Lane if he cannot establish himself as first choice at Man Utd, according to the Daily Mail.

This could be ideal from United’s point of view, with Henderson perhaps likely to benefit from one more season of playing regularly elsewhere, while De Gea also arguably deserves a bit more time before being axed after his great service to MUFC down the years.

This is a blow for Chelsea, however, who could do with an upgrade on struggling shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently lost his place at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has, however, got back into the team for the last two games and looked much-improved with his assured displays in Chelsea’s wins over Liverpool and Everton.