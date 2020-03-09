Man Utd have reportedly stepped up their efforts to land talented youngster Jude Bellingham amid ongoing speculation over the Birmingham City starlet’s future.

The 16-year-old has made a big impression for the Championship outfit so far this season, bagging four goals and three assists in 35 appearances.

Having established himself as a key figure for the Blues at such a young age, it appears as though his form and obvious top-level potential has attracted interest from elsewhere as he has an opportunity to enjoy a successful career if he continues to improve and develop.

According to the Daily Mail, and as seen in the tweet below, Bellingham’s parents were seen leaving Man Utd’s training ground on Monday, with the report specifically linking him with a £35m move to the Premier League giants.

Although Bellingham isn’t seen himself in the images, it’s claimed by the Mail that he was indeed in the back of the car, while United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was seen leaving the complex an hour later.

The second image below appears to show the youngster signing his contract with Birmingham with his parents either side of him, and so it does appear as though they have held a meeting of some sort with United on their trip to Manchester.

It remains to be seen if this leads to comment from either party regarding the future of the teenager, but given he’s young, talented and homegrown, he seemingly ticks all the right boxes as far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer strategy goes.

The United boss followed a similar criteria last summer when landing the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, and so it remains to be seen if Bellingham is the next young talent to follow to help build a long-term plan for success at Old Trafford.

News of Bellingham’s trip to Carrington was later confirmed by Sky Sports, and so it remains to be seen if the two sides have moved closer to an agreement on a transfer.