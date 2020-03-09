Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes cements instant legendary status by shushing Pep Guardiola during Man Utd win vs Man City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are already in love with new signing Bruno Fernandes, but he has now undoubtedly cemented instant legendary status at the club.

Watch the video clip below as Fernandes can be seen shushing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during United’s 2-0 win in yesterday’s Manchester Derby…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News

Guardiola can be seen shouting from the touchline, and Fernandes is clearly not too impressed with the City boss as he raises a finger to his lips, gesturing at him to quieten down.

United fans will love this from the Portugal international, who is clearly a bit of a character as well as being a quality performer on the pitch.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Pep Guardiola