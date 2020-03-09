Manchester United willing to pay £70m to sign Premier League star this summer

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are prepared to pay up to £70m to secure the signing of Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish this summer.

Mirror Sport claim that the 24-year-old is set to make his England debut later this month and that the Red Devils are ready to move quickly to secure the star’s signature.

The attacking midfielder has nine goals and eight assists from 31 appearances across all competitions this season, Grealish has been the standout performer in a side that will have to battle to escape relegation.

The report adds that the ace’s current contract runs until 2023 and that it doesn’t include a release clause, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to splash the cash to pry Grealish away from his boyhood club.

Grealish certainly deserves the chance to play for England’s senior team after a solid season with the Villains.

If the report is true and the ace is called-up later this month, he’ll be hoping to impress Gareth Southgate during the international break and finish the campaign strongly to make his case to get a place in the Three Lions’ squad for this summer’s Euros.

United’s midfield has looked refreshed over the last couple of months, Fred is finally starting to prove his price-tag and Bruno Fernandes has been masterful since joining in January.

The addition of Grealish would certainly help take the side’s midfield to the next level.