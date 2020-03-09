Mikel Arteta has a ‘very clear idea’ for Arsenal ahead of Manchester City clash

According to Arsenal’s official website, Mikel Arteta has a ‘very clear idea’ ahead of the Gunners’ mammoth Premier League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Arteta confessed that Wednesday will be a ‘very special night’ for him, the Spaniard is leading Arsenal against his former employers.

The former Gunners captain spent three-and-half-years as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Manchester City, the former midfielder will be hoping that he has all the secrets to success ahead of the encounter.

Arsenal will need all the help they can get to get the best of a City side that are coming off of a loss to cross-town rivals Manchester United. The Gunners haven’t beat the Citizens in the league since December 2015.

Here’s Arteta’s thoughts on how his knowledge of City can help lead the Gunners to a good result:

“It gives me a very clear idea of what they are trying to do, what they will be looking to do, but it’s something different to be able to stop that and create the issues that I think we can create for them.”

“That has to happen on the day, when they are at their best, we know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about the players on the pitch and their performance.”