Man Utd have confirmed that youngster Tahith Chong has signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2022.

As noted by the Daily Mail in January, it appeared as though the 20-year-old was heading for the exit door as his agent held talks with Inter.

With just a matter of months until his previous deal was set to expire to see him move on a free transfer, it appeared as though Chong’s stint at Man Utd was coming to an end.

However, as per the club’s official site, they have now confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him in Manchester until 2022, while there is an option to extend for another 12 months.

Chong impressed at youth level for the Red Devils, and although opportunities and playing time have been limited for him with the senior side, he has managed just one assist and no goals in 14 appearances.

It feels like the perfect time to be a youth product at Man Utd though with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving his youngsters a chance to impress while also trying to build for the long-term future.

In turn, with the uncertainty over his future now over, Chong will no doubt hope to prove his worth and make a breakthrough for the first-team squad in the coming months.

As seen in his tweet below, the talented youngster was delighted to commit his future to Man Utd, but there was a mixed response from fans as while some congratulated him, others issued a warning that he must now kick on and produce to show that he deserves the chance.

Meanwhile, others focused on demanding that Angel Gomes follow suit and get a new contract offer from the club next.

Time will tell whether or not Chong delivers, but the pressure is certainly on now as the club have shown their faith in him by investing in his future and giving him the chance to make an impact.

It’s a dream come true to sign a new contract at @ManUtd. I love playing for this club and I’m excited for the future! Thank you to the manager, my teammates, the staff and my family and friends for all their support and guidance! ?? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xbo36mpasg — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) March 9, 2020

