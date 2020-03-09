Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a swap deal involving Luka Jovic in order to prise Fabian Ruiz away from Napoli this summer.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the 22-year-old at the Bernabeu so far this season, as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The majority of his outings have been off the bench and so it will have been difficult for him to make an impact without any consistency in his playing time, but he may not get a chance to prove his worth next season.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by Calciomercato, it has been suggested that Real Madrid could now include Jovic in an offer to Napoli for €80m-rated midfielder Ruiz.

The classy 23-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Partenopei since joining them from Real Betis, and given his technical quality, composure on the ball and his all-round influence in midfield, it’s easy to see him being an ideal fit at the Bernabeu with their playing style.

However, it remains to be seen if their touted offer is enough to convince Napoli to part company with the Spaniard, although Calciomercato add that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is an admirer of Jovic and so could perhaps be open to discussions.

In terms of the split, Don Balon suggest that Real Madrid could put €30m on the able along with Jovic, and so time will tell if that’s an offer that Napoli are prepared to consider.

This isn’t the first time that Madrid have been paired with making a bid for Ruiz, as the Daily Mail noted last week that they were preparing a £60m offer for him.

With that in mind, coupled with Jovic’s struggles in Spain, adding him to the mix could seemingly help them secure an agreement and suit all parties.