Manchester United are reportedly confident of keeping hold of Tahith Chong this summer despite transfer interest from some big names.

The Red Devils potentially face Chong leaving the club on a free transfer as he nears the end of his contract, and given his lack of playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it could make sense for him to move on.

Chong also has some big-name suitors in the form of Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona, according to the Sun, but their report adds that Man Utd are confident they can persuade the 20-year-old to stay at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if United do make a big effort to keep Chong and then include him in their first-team plans more next season.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has long looked an exciting prospect at MUFC, but he’s struggled to gain as much playing time as some of the club’s other young players.

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have made more of a breakthrough in Solskjaer’s side this season, and many would have expected a bit more from Chong by now.

Still, United won’t want to lose the youngster and then see him blossom in the way others have after leaving Old Trafford in recent times.