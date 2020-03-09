Video: ‘Like a YouTube player’ – Jamie Carragher on Spurs’ Tanguy Ndombele

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher gave his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between Leicester and Aston Villa on Sky Sports.

Carragher branded the 23-year-old as ‘almost someone like a YouTube player’.

The retired England international added that the ace does enough to ‘impress people on YouTube’, but there’s ‘not enough’ across 45 or 90 minutes to ‘justify’ his price-tag.

According to BBC Sport, the north London outfit parted with £53.8m to sign the star from Lyon last summer.

Mourinho slammed Spurs’ marquee signing after their draw to Burnley on the weekend. As per BBC Sport, the three-time Premier League winner said that Ndombele ‘has to give us more than he is giving us’, adding that the midfielder has to do ‘much better’.

Jamie Carragher on Ndombele ?"There's a difference between great talent and a great player, he's almost someone like a YouTube player" pic.twitter.com/mN2qYlhb6N — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 9, 2020