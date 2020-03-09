When Liverpool can win the league following Manchester City defeat to Manchester United

It is now clearly a question of when Liverpool can win the league, rather than if they do it, with just two wins needed from their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to end thirty years of hurt.

The Reds will not be matching Arsenal’s Invincibles after recently losing 3-0 to Watford, but they bounced back at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, while Manchester City gave them another helping hand with a 2-0 Manchester Derby defeat away to Man Utd.

Remarkably, Liverpool might not even need to pick up the two wins they currently need to be confirmed as champions, as City play twice before their next Premier League game away to rivals Everton next week.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a rearranged fixture against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, while Liverpool will be trying to overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

City are then in action again when Burnley travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and if they lose both these games, then Liverpool will already be champions before even kicking a ball at Goodison Park next Monday.

That would mean a guard of honour from their Merseyside rivals, which LFC fans would no doubt relish, though of course City losing back-to-back games against Arsenal and Burnley seems pretty unlikely.

If Arsenal can get their act together a bit and shock City with a win at the Etihad Stadium, and MCFC then beat Burnley, it could then be that Liverpool get the chance to secure the title with a win at Everton, which would be just as satisfying for Reds supporters.

Perhaps more realistic is that Guardiola’s side will come through the next couple of games unscathed, meaning Jurgen Klopp and co. have to wait a little longer, though not much.

If City win their two games this week, Liverpool just need to keep on winning – something they’ve not found too hard this season – and can be champions with six points out of six against Everton and Crystal Palace.

That would then mean another potentially amusing guard of honour from last season’s champions City when they welcome Liverpool to the Etihad on the 5th of April.

As we’ve covered before, Liverpool may not be going unbeaten, but can still claim as many as six Premier League records this season, including most points, earliest title win, and biggest gap between first and second place.