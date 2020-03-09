Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the main suitors for the potential free transfer of Chelsea winger Willian this summer.

The Brazil international seems to have decided he won’t be signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge and that he’ll be leaving when his current deal expires at the end of this season, according to Le 10 Sport.

Following this significant development, Le 10 Sport claim Man Utd and Arsenal are joined by Paris Saint-Germain as being the main contenders for Willian’s signature.

It would be nice to see such a quality player continue in the Premier League, with Willian showing he’s still a class act with a fine performance in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

One imagines Arsenal could still hugely benefit from what Willian would bring to the team, with the Gunners yet to see the best of wide-forward Nicolas Pepe since his move to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

United, meanwhile, could also do with upgrades on their current attacking midfielders, with Willian likely to be an improvement on flops such as Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, whilst also taking the pressure off youngster Daniel James in that area of the pitch.

Both sides have been behind Chelsea in the race for a top four spot this season and poaching one of the Blues’ best players on a free could be useful for them in their bid to close the gap next season.