Arsenal are reportedly facing a potential three-way transfer battle over the signing of Layvin Kurzaawa this summer as he’s set to become a free agent.

Despite making 22 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions so far this season, the 27-year-old looks set for an exit this summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Given his experience at the top level for his club and country, coupled with the quality that he has shown over the years, he could be a smart pick-up for several sides looking to bolster their options at left-back.

As reported by Calciomercato, via France Football, it’s suggested that Arsenal are interested in Kurzawa, although if they wish to land his signature in the summer, they’ll have to fend off both Juventus and Inter who are also interested in the French international.

It seems to be an area to be prioritised as far as the Gunners are concerned, as with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac’s injury troubles in mind, boss Mikel Arteta has been forced to field talented youngster Bukayo Saka in that role.

While he has done a commendable job filling in, it’s not a long-term solution, and so perhaps there is sense in swooping for Kurzawa as a free agent option.

That said, Arsenal would then have three players battling for the left-back starting berth next season when everyone is fit, and so the touted move also raises question marks as to whether or not someone would have to leave in order to make space for the PSG star.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but for now, Arsenal are seemingly in the race to land Kurzawa this summer but face stiff competition.