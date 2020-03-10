Arsenal release statement following confirmation that Olympiacos chief has contracted coronavirus

Arsenal have released an official statement following the news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted coronavirus.

The Gunners recently lost to the Greek side in the Europa League, with Marinakis in attendance at the Emirates Stadium that night and now announcing he’s one of the latest victims to contract this illness that has spread around the world.

The Greek businessman says he currently feels fine, while Arsenal have also stated that no one at the club who came into contact with him has displayed any symptoms either.

In a post on Instagram, as translated by football.london, Marinakis said: “The recent virus has visited me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

“I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions.I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal told football.london: “Our home match with Olympiacos in the Europa League was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with him on that match day have reported any symptoms since.

“We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to coronavirus. We’re following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff.

“This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre.”

Arsenal do not currently have any European matches to worry about, but it remains to be seen what precautions will have to be taken in the coming weeks.

Serie A has been suspended after playing a few games behind closed doors, and some Champions League and Europa League games have now also confirmed as being played behind closed doors.

It is not out of the question that the Premier League could soon follow suit and it remains to be seen if Euro 2020 can go ahead as planned this summer.