Arsenal have a big couple of months coming up, but speculation is already linking them with various summer transfer targets.

The Gunners are still hunting down a Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League, while they’ll hope to lift the FA Cup too in order to claim some silverware.

However, Mikel Arteta will get his first opportunity to start stamping his mark on the squad this summer, and various names are starting to be linked with a switch to the Emirates.

According to the Sun, Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik is one man on their radar, with the Polish international said to be valued at £40m by the Italian giants.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, who has bagged 12 goals in 22 appearances for Napoli so far this season, and so it remains to be seen who prevails if the two rivals set up a transfer scrap.

That said, Milik could be a key addition for Arsenal as he’ll add a different dynamic in the final third with his aerial threat and physical presence to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Meanwhile, the Sun also report that Arsenal have joined the race for Brighton defender Ben White, who has impressed during his loan spell with Leeds United.

However, with the 22-year-old also said to be of interest to Liverpool, Man Utd and Leicester City, Arsenal will seemingly face another battle to land one of their targets.

The Gunners have conceded 36 goals in their 28 league games so far this season, giving them the third worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, it’s an area that Arteta will feel as though they could improve in, while he’ll also have to factor in the return of loanee William Saliba this summer too.