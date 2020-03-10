As he continues to play a fundamental role for Barcelona, Lionel Messi could be set to receive a contract renewal offer from the club.

The 32-year-old has shown little sign of a decline this season as he’s bagged 24 goals and 16 assists in 31 games, and that’s despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.

With Barcelona still in the hunt to win the La Liga title and Champions League this season, it appears as though things are looking positive at the Nou Camp.

Messi’s current contract runs until 2021, although the Sun previously noted that the Argentine icon can leave for free at the end of the season as per a clause in his deal.

While it seems unlikely that will happen, Barcelona are seemingly eager to extend that contract and are drawing up a renewal offer for their talismanic captain.

According to Calciomercato, via reports in Spain, an extension could be put on the table by the reigning La Liga champions which could keep Messi at the club until 2023, while he could earn up to a staggering €50m per season.

That’s a lucrative offer for the stalwart and a rewarding one too given what he has achieved and contributed at Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen if it’s the financial aspect or otherwise which could be a stumbling block to agreeing on new terms, or if Messi is prepared to put pen to paper and rule out all talk of a potential exit any time soon.

Perhaps much will depend on what happens between now and the end of the season if Barcelona win more trophies, coupled with how they strengthen the squad this summer as they will surely look to build around Messi and bring in individuals who can continue to allow him to flourish.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place, but based on the report above, it would appear as though Barcelona are keen to see Messi sign a new deal at least.