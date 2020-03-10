Menu

Chelsea’s Champions League second leg with Bayern Munich to be played behind closed doors

Chelsea FC
It seems that a lot of fixtures are going to be up in the air just now, with mixed messages coming across Europe in terms of suspending competitions or going ahead with no fans.

In many ways this might not be a huge issue for some Chelsea fans after Bayern won the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, but it’s a huge shame for anyone who has already booked travel or planned to go.

As reported by Squawka, the game will now be played behind closed doors:

It does make sense when you consider how big a problem the Coronavirus has become, with most governments looking to minimise travel and contact as much as possible.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Chelsea team and backroom staff will all still travel so it doesn’t completely eliminate the risk, but clearly UEFA still want their flagship competition to continue.

It’s hard to say if this gives Chelsea any kind of hope in a sporting sense, but there are also some much bigger issues in the world to worry about.