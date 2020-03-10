Chelsea’s Champions League second leg with Bayern Munich to be played behind closed doors

It seems that a lot of fixtures are going to be up in the air just now, with mixed messages coming across Europe in terms of suspending competitions or going ahead with no fans.

In many ways this might not be a huge issue for some Chelsea fans after Bayern won the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, but it’s a huge shame for anyone who has already booked travel or planned to go.

As reported by Squawka, the game will now be played behind closed doors:

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich have now confirmed their Champions League game against Chelsea will now take place behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/W6E92ucZbu — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 10, 2020

It does make sense when you consider how big a problem the Coronavirus has become, with most governments looking to minimise travel and contact as much as possible.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Chelsea team and backroom staff will all still travel so it doesn’t completely eliminate the risk, but clearly UEFA still want their flagship competition to continue.

It’s hard to say if this gives Chelsea any kind of hope in a sporting sense, but there are also some much bigger issues in the world to worry about.