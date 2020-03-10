The 2020 Cheltenham Festival returns today – the first race is at 13:30GMT.

If you want to get Cheltenham free bets, here's all you need to know about today's action.

It’s almost here, Cheltenham Festival 2020 gets underway today on Tuesday 10th March, and its proving to be more popular than ever.

Spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

The bookmakers are really pushing it today so make sure your read all the terms and conditions of each offer. Cheltenham Festival offers vary from brand to brand with each putting in different qualifying offers with different withdrawal criteria.

Its extremely important to know what the offer entails and how you can withdraw your funds. And also if winnings are paid in free bets or real cash.

Racing on Champion Day (Tuesday) will start at 1:30 with the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and of course the customary Cheltenham Roar.

Asterion Forlonge leads the betting at 11/4 after Gordon Elliot confirmed Envoi Allen, the 6year old would be heading to the Ballymore Novices rather than the Cheltenham opener.

The big race of the day sees Epatante (10/3) lock horns with Honeysuckle (9/2) in the Champion Hurdle.

On Wednesday Champ will be looking to get back to winning ways in the RSA Chase.

The Nicky Henderson trained horse fell two out in his last run at Cheltenham. He’s 3/1 to win.

Altior and Defi Du Seuil will battle it out in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in what is one of the standout races of the festival.

Both are currently available at 2/1. Straight after Tiger Roll will be looking for a third successive Festival Cross Country Chase win (10/11). He finished 5th in his season opener, but will be fully tuned for the Festival.

Thursday’s Ryanair Chase could see two old timers go head to head. Both Min (11/4) and Frodon (5/1) are in the mix, but it’s the 6 year old A Plus Tard who heads the betting at 2/1.

The Stayers Hurdle is the day’s championship race and the great Paisley Park is as short as 4/6 for glory with the Willie Mullins trained Benie Des Dieux most likely to cause an upset at 11/4.

On Friday it’s the big one, the Gold Cup. Last year’s winner Al Boum Photo is the joint market leader at 7/2, with Nicky Henderson’s Santini also attracting the money of many punters.

Other horses which could well be in the mix include Delta Work (11/2), Lostintranslation (6/1), Clan Des Obeaux (15/2) and one of last year’s favourites Kemboy is available at 8/1.

