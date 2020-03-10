Its the Cheltenham Festival this afternoon, with the first race at 13:30.

If you want to watch the Cheltenham Festival, here’s all you need to know:

Here’s How to Watch Cheltenham Live Stream

What Time does the Cheltenham Festival begin?

The first Cheltenham race begins at 13:30:

13:30 Supreme Novices

14:10 The Arkle

14:50 Ultima Handicap

15:30 Champion Hurdle

16:10 Mares’ Hurdle

16:50 Novices’ Handicap

17:30 National Hunt Chase

Where is the Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival takes place at Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England.

It’s the most exciting week in jump racing and all gets underway on Tuesday. Yep, it’s Cheltenham Festival and as always it’s set to be a cracker with four days of high class, none stop racing from some of Britain and Ireland’s best horses.

The famous Cheltenham roar will be heard for miles when the flag is dropped for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on day one of the festival. Gordon Elliot revealed rising superstar Envoi Allen will be heading to the festival opener rather than the Ballymore and the six year old looks a solid price at 2/1.

Shishkin could provide some competition at 11/4, but the unbeaten Cheveley Park Stud should make it a winning start to the day for us punters.

Notebook heads the market for the Arkle Chase at 2:10 and considering the 7 year old has already beaten the likes of Fakir D’oudairies and Cash Back who feature towards the top of the betting 3/1 looks a great price.

The Ultimate Handicap Chase is an absolute minefield, though there’s a chance to bag some value with a nice each way bet. Big River at 20/1 could be worth a quid or two each way. The 10 year old won last time out at Kelso staying on well to beat Ami Desbois on heavy ground. If the rain comes then expect the odds to shorten.

Epatante vs. Pentland Hills, the Champion Hurdle is set to be a cracker. The Nicky Henderson trained Epatante (10/3) impressed in the Christmas Hurdle and will be looking for redemption at the Festival following last year’s disappointing run.

Though there are some concerns following rumours she’s been coughing. Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills (5/1) has been up and down this term. A solid performance in the International Hurdle was followed by a disappointing run at Haydock. Connections have altered his wind which they believe should be enough to secure victory up the hill. But in truth I can’t see anything other than an Epatante win.

The racing continues after the day’s feature race with the Mares Hurdle. Benie Des Dieux is favourite at 8/11 but she’ll have tough competition in the form of the unbeaten Honeysuckle.

The 6/4 shot was workmanlike in the Irish Champion Hurdle, but ultimately got the job done in the end. She continues to improve and for that reason I fancy her to claim victory at the Festival.

A £1 Lucky 15 on Envoi Allen, Notebook, Epatante and Honeysuckle returns £409, they’ll set you up for the rest of the week’s racing.

