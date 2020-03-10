It does feel like Chelsea could benefit from moving on some senior players this Summer to replace them with some younger and potentially better players.

That would include players like Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Marcos Alonso, but Willian seems like the kind of guy you would want to keep around.

The Brazilian has undoubted quality, but his versatility and sheer work rate make him a vital player to this team, as evidenced by him playing in almost every league game this season.

Chelsea do have a strange history where players tend to move on after the age of 30, so Willian is in danger of following that path.

It does sound like the club want to keep him, but a report from The Mirror will come as worrying news for the club and the fans.

They reported on some social media comments from the Brazilian’s wife, where she talks about “days being numbered” and how “good things are on the way”.

It could just be a cryptic message about something entirely different, but the timing seems to suggest it’s about Willian’s future.

It’s still not clear where he might go or when a decision will actually be made, but it’s starting to sound like he won’t be at Stamford Bridge after this season.