Gary Neville hits out at plans to play games behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the possible plan to play games behind closed doors due to fears of coronavirus spreading at stadiums.

Some Serie A games were recently played in empty grounds due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy, though the club season there has now been suspended.

A few Champions League games also now look set to take place behind closed doors, but Neville has slammed this idea as he wants to see clubs who depend on the income from tickets to be protected.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former England defender suggested the season should be suspended instead, with games rescheduled for when it’s safe to play again…

Neville probably has a point here, though it’s also likely to be incredibly complicated to move so many big fixtures and competitions to later dates at short notice.

It will be interesting to see what kind of action is taken around Europe as it seems coronavirus continues to become more of a problem.

