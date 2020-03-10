“Get that fool out of my club please”: These fans turn on Jose Mourinho after another poor performance

It did look like Daniel Levy took an enormous punt when he decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino and bring in Jose Mourinho, and it seems safe to say it’s not worked so far.

It looked like an appointment that was made due to past reputations rather than looking at the present reality, and it’s starting to look really bleak for Tottenham.

Mourinho will point to the injuries of Harry Kane and Son and say they have really hampered his side, but it’s not like they are trying to attack and just don’t have anyone to take the chances, the brand of football is just turgid.

It’s hard to see where they go from here, Champions League football looks unlikely next year and that could hamper Mourinho in the transfer market, so it’s easy to see why some of the fans are fed up.

As for Mourinho, there has been plenty of chat about his future on Twitter tonight:

Can’t say I watch much of Spurs but that was awful. How bad was it under Pochettino to decide Mourinho’s toxic brand was the way forward? — Denzil (@KingOfTooting) March 10, 2020

Mourinho has lost any credibility he had left as a top coach. — PrInCe! (@PrinceBrobb) March 10, 2020

Oh well, that’s the last we’re seeing of the Champions League for a while now. Feeling really downbeat about the whole club at the moment – feels like someone did a deal with the devil to get that stadium built. We have to give Mourinho time to try and get it right… #THFC #COYS — Jordan (@jordanpomeroy00) March 10, 2020

Mourinho has now not won a knockout UCL game for 7 seasons. “Proven winner”. Get that fool out of my club please. — Vivified vaudevillian veteran vicariously visiting (@ToluBablo) March 10, 2020

We can all say give Mourinho the summer to fix it but the writing is on the wall. We know what’s going to happen. We’ll probably make one good signing but ultimately be left short – as always. It’s the same thing every year. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) March 10, 2020

Dreadful. I’m calling it for Mourinho. He is not the man to bring success to #THFC. The Board decided against backing one of the best managers in recent times and send him on his way. We are a million miles from where we’ve come from and a million more to where we need to be. — Jamie Carnon (@JamieCarnon) March 10, 2020

It seems unthinkable that he would be sacked this early, but it’s also worth wondering how much damage he could cause if he continues in the job for much longer too.