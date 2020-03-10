Menu

“Get that fool out of my club please”: These fans turn on Jose Mourinho after another poor performance

It did look like Daniel Levy took an enormous punt when he decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino and bring in Jose Mourinho, and it seems safe to say it’s not worked so far.

It looked like an appointment that was made due to past reputations rather than looking at the present reality, and it’s starting to look really bleak for Tottenham.

Mourinho will point to the injuries of Harry Kane and Son and say they have really hampered his side, but it’s not like they are trying to attack and just don’t have anyone to take the chances, the brand of football is just turgid.

It’s hard to see where they go from here, Champions League football looks unlikely next year and that could hamper Mourinho in the transfer market, so it’s easy to see why some of the fans are fed up.

As for Mourinho, there has been plenty of chat about his future on Twitter tonight:

It seems unthinkable that he would be sacked this early, but it’s also worth wondering how much damage he could cause if he continues in the job for much longer too.

