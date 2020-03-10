Good news for Liverpool: Double fitness boost for Klopp ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of their encounter with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside giants will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Spain in their round-of-16 Champions League tie.

While they continue to edge ever closer to landing the Premier League title, they’ll also hope to keep their hopes of back-to-back European triumphs alive this week.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major double boost in their bid to do so, as the club’s official site note that captain Jordan Henderson is back in full training and is expected to be in contention for the clash with Atleti.

Further, after being left out of the win over Bournemouth at the weekend as a precaution, it’s added that Andy Robertson is also said to be available to face the Spanish giants.

Both men have been crucial in Liverpool’s success dating back to last season, but Henderson’s absence has coincided with a dip in form for the Reds as they have missed his presence in the heart of the midfield.

While they picked up wins over West Ham and Bournemouth without him, they also slipped to defeats to Watford and Chelsea, and they haven’t perhaps been as convincing as they usually are when he’s in the starting XI.

In turn, while they’ll no doubt hope that he is passed fit to face Atleti in midweek, the fact that he could certainly be in the frame to make his comeback against Everton next week will be music to the ears of Klopp and Liverpool fans.

However, based on Klopp’s comments below as he noted that Henderson “is ready”, that would suggest that the England international will be in contention to feature on Wednesday night to help his side try and advance to the next stage of the Champions League.

“Hendo is ready but what we do with that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!” he is quoted as saying in the report above.