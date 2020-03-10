Manchester United are reportedly plotting a stunning £100million double transfer swoop for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Red Devils have not been shy to spend big in recent times, but they now also seem to have refined their strategy a little to go after the best young talent in the country.

According to the Daily Star, this could mean signing 24-year-old Villa star Grealish for around £70million, while they’re also said to have already opened talks over a swoop for 16-year-old sensation Bellingham.

The report explains that Man Utd have already opened talks over signing Bellingham, and had the teenage midfielder round at their training complex yesterday for several hours.

This is despite The Athletic recently claiming Borussia Dortmund had already agreed a fee over signing Bellingham this summer, though even at that time the report suggested United still felt they could hijack the deal.

It seems efforts to pip Dortmund to Bellingham are now very much underway and that could be very exciting news indeed for MUFC fans.

Things are looking up for United at the moment, with January signing Bruno Fernandes proving very successful and with some impressive recent wins over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.