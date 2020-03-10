Great news for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid as fans allowed to attend as normal

It’s often said that the atmosphere at Anfield for a big game is up there with the best in the world, and it’s likely they will need that backing tomorrow night.

Atletico Madrid arrive with a 1-0 lead and a reputation as one of the hardest working and best defensive units in Europe, so Liverpool need a big display to help them through to the next round.

The Coronavirus crisis has plunged a lot of fixtures into doubt recently, and some games have already gone ahead behind closed doors so many might have wondered about Anfield tomorrow night.

The UK still appears to be going ahead with games as usual for now, and it’s been confirmed that Atleti fans can still buy tickets to attend the game:

Atlético Madrid have confirmed that fans with tickets for tomorrow night’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield will be able to attend as normal. — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) March 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see how many Atleti fans manage to make it, this news has only been confirmed the night before the match so it will take some effort for them to get over to cheer their team on.

Despite that it’s clearly a passionate fan base who usually travel well, and the game is perfectly poised so it should be an excellent spectacle.