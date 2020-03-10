Menu

“F*cking hell!” – Jose Mourinho’s outburst during Tottenham press conference

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was not happy at being asked to answer ten questions during his press conference.

Watch the Portuguese tactician’s shocked reaction in the amusing video clip below, in which he says he’ll only give short answers due to having so many reporters lined up to interview him.

Mourinho is not having the best of times with Spurs at the moment, and his side face a likely Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig this week.

Perhaps it’s therefore not too surprising that the Special One wasn’t really in the mood for a chat…

