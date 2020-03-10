Kylian Mbappe tested for coronavirus after missing PSG training due to illness

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been tested for signs of the coronavirus after the Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar fell ill this week.

As noted by the Sun, the 21-year-old missed training due to illness this week ahead of their Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

SEE MORE: Spanish football expert believes Barcelona axing superstar is possibility to pursue target

With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread around Europe with countless games now being postponed or played behind closed doors while Serie A has been suspended until April, there are more high-profile cases being reported.

As per Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has confirmed that he has the coronavirus, and now Goal note in their tweet below, via L’Equipe, that Mbappe has been tested to see if he has picked up the virus too.

Goal Italy expand on the story by noting that Mbappe has simply undergone the test and there is no suggestion that there is confirmation he has it.

It’s added that the results are expected shortly, but the expectation is that they will come back negative, but given he has complained of a sore throat and his illness was bad enough for him to skip training, they are evidently taking the necessary precautions.

RMC Sport note that the tests have indeed come back negative.

Time will tell what the official announcement is, but the medical teams involved clearly aren’t taking any chances with Mbappe so that they can get him the necessary treatment if required…